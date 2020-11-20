Kasane Police are investigating a case in which a 53-year-old man of Extension 9 in Gaborone was found in possession of drugs.

The alleged drug lord, Tajbhai Muinuddin, was arrested on Tuesday following a tip off that he was in possession of different types of drugs at Mowana Lodge.

Information gathered by The Voice Online is that the businessman who allegedly has associates from the neighbouring South Africa was found in possession of drugs that included dagga, cocaine, mandrax and cat.

Kasane Police Station’s Assistant Superintendent, Kenneth Chipisani, confirmed the incident although he did not want to be drawn into discussing the issue since it was a new case. “We are still investigating the case and once we’re done that is when we can know when he will be arraigned.”

Chipisani said that his office was not aware of allegations that the suspect has a gang of hit men from South Africa who he uses to eliminate his enemies.

Meanwhile, Central Police Station Commander, Superintendent Mothusi Phadi has also confirmed that Muinuddin is wanted for assaulting his wife and that a warrant of arrest has since been issued against him.