Gospel/Kwasa artist, Tee Kay Musica (Gobona Mangadi) is working on his fourth single to be released in December.

The 29-year-old Tonota man has teamed up with Lebi Wa Batswana, Bra K Mod and Selepe La Musica for the song titled ‘Bitso la Morena’.

Grooving expects a Christmas cracker from the talented muso!