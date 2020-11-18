News
The curse of the Kalafatis
Costa and girlfriend accused of assaulting an 11-year-old schoolboy
The Kalafatis name is set to come under the spotlight once again, with Costa Kalafatis accused of assaulting an 11-year-old boy who goes to school with his son.
Although a court date has not been set, police confirmed the 40-year-old and his girlfriend have been charged with assault.
THE KALAFATIS IN TROUBLE AGAIN
Information gathered by The Voice indicates that Costa’s son had a fight with a fellow Lesedi Primary School pupil in the schoolyard on Friday 30th October.
After lessons had finished for the day, the boy reportedly informed his parents of the altercation.
Costa and his partner are alleged to have pounced on the unsuspecting schoolmate at a shopping complex in Gaborone later that day.
The couple is said to have bundled the child into their car before driving him to their nearby home, where they supposedly questioned and assaulted him by repeatedly slapping him across the face.
After the interrogation, they are said to have let the youngster go.
Although the cops were reportedly keen on charging Costa and his lady with kidnapping, Central Police Station Commander, Superintendent, Mothusi Phadi stressed no such charges had been laid.
“I can confirm that we arrested a 40-year-old man together with his partner, who is in her late twenties, for assaulting an 11-year-old minor,” the top cop told The Voice on Wednesday.
He explained that the abduction allegations were ‘baseless’ as the suspects took the boy ‘for confrontation’.
“We are waiting for the victim to get well and also get counselling before we decide on the appropriate court to take them to,” said Phadi, who described the victim’s injuries as minor.
Without going into too much detail, the police boss revealed his office was not going to allow the suspects to pay a fine of admission of guilt and are intent on seeing the case go to court for trial.
It is 11 years since the Kalafatis first hit the headlines following the high profile shooting of John Kalafatis (Costa’s older brother).
On 13 May 2009, in full view of the public, John, 33, was gunned down by government security officers near his home in Extension 9.
Despite being sentenced to 11 years in prison, the three agents convicted of John’s murder received a Presidential pardon from the then President, Ian Khama. They were in jail for less than a year.
Five years after his brother’s death, Costa found himself in the news after he was shot by police officers for allegedly evading arrest.
He sustained major injuries but survived the shooting.
Meanwhile, efforts to get a comment from the Kalafatis proved futile as none of the family members could be located by the time of going to press.
