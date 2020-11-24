Perhaps his parents felt it in their hearts. That he would grow up to be no ordinary human being, that he would be a genius in hustling, make a name for himself and leave a lasting mark. Hence they named him Genius.

While many may question his real source of wealth, with numerous conspiracy theories flying around, including being part of a cult and using snakes and black magic to make money, those close to him say he was a hard worker, a hustler with a sharp eye to spot business opportunities boasting quick returns.

His initial ‘serious’ business was trading in gas. He was the founder and Chief Executive Officer of Pioneer Gases, which is a subsidiary of Piko Trading, a company with wings in South Africa and Botswana.

In Botswana the company trades as Pula Gases and reportedly has more than 100 employees.

He had since expanded into fuel, tobacco and the security sector and owned an upmarket night club in Harare’s CBD.

Actually, I did not realise the late 36-year-old businessman and socialite, Genuis Ginimbi Kadungure was that big until my editor, Emang Bokhutlo, assigned me to cover his funeral.

I arrived in Harare just before midday on Friday and proceeded straight to peri-urban Domboshava where he had built his imposing mansion and lived like a king. As I drove past the scene of the accident, I realised it was still an attraction as a handful of people had gathered around while motorists slowed down to cast their eyes.

I, however, did not envisage what I saw as I proceeded with my journey.

Scores of people had lined up the road, stretching for kilometres leading up to his mansion waiting for the convoy of his hearse to drive past.

With over 600, 000 followers on Instagram that he constantly mesmerized by showing off his wealth, Ginimbi loved attention. Attention is exactly what he got as thousands of people also attended his funeral on Saturday, some of whom braved the scorching sun as they sat in the open just so they could follow proceedings.

His pricey, Versace branded coffin, believed to be worth more than P100, 000 also became a talking point, just like the way he lived and flaunted his wealth.

His fleet of fast and expensive cars included models from Rolls Royce, Bently, Ferrari and Lamborghini and Range Rover.

He lived in the fast lane and died in the fast lane, driving his Rolls Royce Wrath.

According to his close associates, he worked hard and played hard. It is hardly surprising then that he met his death while driving home after a night of partying and downing expensive whisky and champagne.

He may now be six feet under but the extravagant socialite who no doubt lived his life to the full continues to dominate conversations and will probably go down in history as Zimbabwe’s, if not Southern Africa’s, young, famous wealthiest and glitzy personality of our times.