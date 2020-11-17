In September this year, Keletso Mmamalelala of Makhelo and Sound musica released a hot Rhumba album that sadly due to the Covid-19 outbreak went under the radar.

The 29-year- old artist with roots in both Semolale and Moiyabana worked with two of the best Francistown producers Emjoe and Star Benjamin on the project.

The album, “Bilogo Dance 2020” featured Monthusi July Sebolao of Mots Stars and is arguably one of the best rhumba albums to be released this year.

Rating: 7.5 out of 10