A spat between MPs Palelo Mataosane and Ignatius Moswaane

Moswaane: Sit down

Mataosane: You can’t order me. We’ve had enough of your insults

Moswaane: There’s nothing you can do to me

Mataosane: Who’re you to order me? I’m not your child. Your kinds are in Thamaga.

Moswaane: My kids are all over this country.

Motaosane: “O legodu la magodu” (You’re a thief)

Moswaane: “Wena o moloi” (You’re a wizard), You’re a fool and will remain a fool. You’re stupid shut-up!