Dangers Makaba Choir still singing after 52 years

Founded by the Makaba family in 1968 at the popular Makhubu Lands in Tonota, Dangers Makaba Choir has become one of the most recognisable outfits in the village.

Their festive season battles with rival choir Melodi are legendary and rank high in the village’s calendar of events.

According to the singing outfit’s Chairperson, Oarabile Kololo, Dangers Makaba has continued from generation to generation and is now under the stewardship of Makaba’s great-grandchildren.

“The singing members can be as many as 75! We also have a large following, with over 500 registered members and many more who never miss our shows at Makhubu lands,” a proud Kololo told Voice Entertainment.

The Chairperson attributes their success to continuity since the choir’s formation some 52 years ago.

“The reigns have been transferred from one generation to the next and this is what has kept the choir alive for this long,” he declared.

“We’ve also competed a couple of times in the Presidential Arts Competitions, finishing fourth last year,” continued Kololo, adding the choir regular feature in weddings, parties, and other social gatherings in and around Tonota.

“We are open to invitations. That is how we sustain ourselves,” he added.

Last Saturday, the choir put aside their gear to donate to Sekoko Primary School in Tonota.

Members donated mops, toilet paper, 5litre bottles of pine jelly, and a 20litre bottle of liquid sunlight.

“It was our way of giving back to the school that has supported us for so many years. The school management has always been kind enough to allow us to use the school facilities as our camp base, and we decided to return the favour and thank them for their kindness,” explained Kololo.

The event was graced by the school management and the village leadership, including Dikgosi from different wards.

“Our intention is to continue giving back to the community, particularly the youth, including some of our members who are unemployed,” Kololo said, noting that assisting others doesn’t always require a lot of money.

“Sometimes all a person may need is a bus fare to go for a job interview in Gaborone, and this is how we intend to assist our members,” he stated.

The Chairperson further revealed they are currently looking into building a pre-school in the village, which would help them diversify their revenue.

For this year’s imminent festive season, Kololo said they are ready to hit the high notes once again.

“Melodi should be hosting us on Christmas Day. We’re just awaiting the government to give us direction and hopefully give us the green light to continue with our usual Christmas entertainment,” concluded Kololo.