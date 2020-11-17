Touch Motswak Tswak has released a slow jam titled, ‘S.W.A.P’ (Savage With A Passion) featuring Rac.

The Gaborone based Motswako artist, who is best known for his ‘Ya le wena’ hit as well as his clothing label, Savage, dropped the track last Friday.

It was produced by Genhamour and engineered by Fella.

RATING: 8/10