Connect with us

Entertainment

Touch Motswak tswak drops S.W.A.P

Published

14 hours ago

on

Touch Motswak tswak drops S.W.A.P

Touch Motswak Tswak has released a slow jam titled, ‘S.W.A.P’ (Savage With A Passion) featuring Rac.

The Gaborone based Motswako artist, who is best known for his ‘Ya le wena’ hit as well as his clothing label, Savage, dropped the track last Friday.

It was produced by Genhamour and engineered by Fella.

RATING: 8/10

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement


Trending