Trevor Mabua to release new album

14 hours ago

The best of Trevor Mabua

Serowe born jazz artist Trevor Mabua will release a 15- song album on his birthday today (Friday 06) titled, ‘Who is Trevor Mabua?’

The album is a compilation of his works produced over the years.

It has tracks such as, ‘Abuti A maoto makhutshwane’ and ‘Polka.’

In an interview with Big Weekend, Mabua said that his project was inspired by jazz giants such as Hugh Masekela and Ringo Madlingozi, whose music often highlights social ills plaguing society.

It was produced and arranged by Alfred Kavezedi at Hall of Fame studios in Mahalapye except for ‘O kgona jang’ hit, which was produced by Tumelo Mafoko and Zolasco.

RATING: 8/10

