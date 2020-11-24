With her incredible voice and model-like good looks, backed by unwavering confidence in her own ability, 20-year-old Priscilla Khan’s future is dazzling with potential.

The talented Paje-born singer already boasts a Facebook following verging on 13, 000.

Priscilla is adamant this is just the beginning and has her sights set on international stardom.

Having already impressed during a short stint in South Africa, this is not an unrealistic ambition.

Taking Voice Entertainment on a trip down memory lane, Priscilla revealed her passion for music was ignited from a young age.

“I used to sing in front of the television with my father; that was when I knew that I am destined to be a great musician one day!” explained the versatile vocalist, who covers a wide range of genres, including RNB, Electronic Dance Music (EDM) and Trap Soul.

Although a bright student, it was towards the end of her senior secondary days that Priscilla realised she was ready to wholeheartedly pursue her music dream.

“My first studio session was when I was doing Form 5 at Lobatse Senior Secondary School. That was when I knew school was not meant for me. I had the opportunity to go to tertiary which I decided against because I wanted to pursue my premature music career.”

The bold decision has reaped the instant reward.

“My biggest achievement thus far would be getting in the same studio – Red Bull – in South Africa with one of SA’s most successful rappers, Nasty C and Rowlene back in 2019. I did a song with Rowlene and Tellaman, it was a great experience and some of my live performances made the cut as well!” she said, adding another highlight was taking to the stage at a Colourful People event in Francistown late last year.

“I cherish my performance as I connected with the audience well.”

Whilst Covid-19 put paid to her plans of releasing a debut album this year, the ‘Deserve’ hit-maker promised fans an LP is imminent.

Finishing the interview on a slightly sour note, Priscilla told Voice Entertainment being a female artist in Botswana comes with unexpected challenges.

“One would rarely get gigs because some music promoters want ‘something’ in return. That is not going to cut it as some of us are doing music for the love of it; we do not need negative energy which obviously hinders our growth!”