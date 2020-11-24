It is now evident that there is a lot of incompetence within the government sector.

Remember there was once an outcry on the Covid 19 Task Communications Team.

Yes, we all know that the team did not come cheap but at least they delivered.

Since the team’s departure, the standard of reporting has gone down and Shaya is wondering why.

We hear a team from the government’s different Public Relations has been established but where are they?

I saw you started on a bad note with the, ‘Di xhadile’ thing and never made a comeback.

Wake up and deliver so that you don’t give government reasons to chow our money.