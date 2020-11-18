News
Woman pleads guilty to concealing birth
She was too poor to keep the fifth child
A remorseful Letlhakeng woman this week pleaded guilty to charges of concealing birth.
Mosintiri Kasefitlhela, 36, allegedly gave birth and discreetly buried her baby in the bush while everyone was still asleep.
A Molepolole Magistrates court heard that sometime in September, at Modimo ward in Letlhakeng, Kasefitlhela secretly disposed of her baby’s dead body to conceal birth.
The woman who had never registered for pregnancy at the hospital said she was on her seventh month when she committed the offence.
“I drunk certain pills and after some hours I gave birth and I took the foetus to bury it. Nobody in my family was suspicious that I was pregnant. Not even my mother. Police arrested me after a tip-off by a suspicious relative,” she remorsefully explained outside court.
She told the court that she committed the offence due to poverty as the baby’s father had abandoned her.
Magistrate Kefilwe Resheng advised her that it was not yet time to explain what had transpired.
Kasefitlhela who was released on bail will appear for facts presentation on December 4th, 2020.
