4th album for Mogaka
With the festive season upon, Dikhwaere artist Mogaka wa Koma (Kebonyetsela Samoka) is running against time to complete his album before the end of the year.
The LP titled ‘Ko Maruleng’ will be Mogaka was Koma’s fourth.
The 29-year-old’s debut album ‘Se a re go togelwa tsatsing’ was released in 2016, followed by ‘Kgotsofalo’ in 2018 and a gospel album ‘Motlhaoeta’ in the same year.
The new album, produced by Lee Mowazi (More Dreams Studios) and Phala Piano (Phala Piano Studios), will feature Stone Bosekeng(Mr. Sebapoleng).
Perfect night for pageants
Charma Gal, Vee and Culture Spears host picnic
Fashion meets music
Celeb edition with Lezozo
From newsroom to the boardroom
BancABC targets SMEs
Banking sector pulls through the pandemic
Tsheole’s stock on the rise
PPC Cement SMME investment
NDB small stock expo next week
DTCB launches solar power project
Botswana Oil aims to monetize local coal reserves
Blind man accused of raping 2-year-old granddaughter
Liquor retailers decry trading conditions
NDB slammed for flaunting corporate governance
Montshiwa murder trial set for November 2021
Govt agencies snub Phikwe based companies- Keorapetse
Tourism minister hopeful of the industry’s return
A bolt from the blue
Murder case referred to the High Court
Man hangs himself after stabbing ex-girlfriend
Only four out of 29 GCC garbage vehicles roadworthy
Six armed men hit cash van
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Court Diary 30.04.20
