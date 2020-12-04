With the festive season upon, Dikhwaere artist Mogaka wa Koma (Kebonyetsela Samoka) is running against time to complete his album before the end of the year.

The LP titled ‘Ko Maruleng’ will be Mogaka was Koma’s fourth.

The 29-year-old’s debut album ‘Se a re go togelwa tsatsing’ was released in 2016, followed by ‘Kgotsofalo’ in 2018 and a gospel album ‘Motlhaoeta’ in the same year.

The new album, produced by Lee Mowazi (More Dreams Studios) and Phala Piano (Phala Piano Studios), will feature Stone Bosekeng(Mr. Sebapoleng).