A suspected knife wielding Tonota man will spend his festive season behind bars after he was remanded in custody by Francistown Magistrate, Game Mooketsi, for allegedly stabbing another man with a knife in the stomach.

30-year-old Goitsemodimo Chameya is accused of stabbing Thato Majola, 30, with a knife at Mohakamme ward in Tonota on the 8th of December this year.

State prosecutor, Inspector Kenneth Edward, pleaded with the court to remand the accused in custody as investigations are still underway.

“The complainant is hospitalized at Nyangabgwe hospital under critical condition. We have not yet recorded the statement from the complainant. Our fear, looking at the complainant’s condition, is that more charges may be added. I plead that the accused be remanded in custody,” pleaded Prosecutor Edward.

Magistrate Mooketsi considered the State’s application and remanded the accused in custody pending investigations.

He will be back in court on the 19th of January but should there be any fresh charges the matter will be called before the set date.