News
Alleged knife attacker locked up for Christmas
A suspected knife wielding Tonota man will spend his festive season behind bars after he was remanded in custody by Francistown Magistrate, Game Mooketsi, for allegedly stabbing another man with a knife in the stomach.
30-year-old Goitsemodimo Chameya is accused of stabbing Thato Majola, 30, with a knife at Mohakamme ward in Tonota on the 8th of December this year.
State prosecutor, Inspector Kenneth Edward, pleaded with the court to remand the accused in custody as investigations are still underway.
“The complainant is hospitalized at Nyangabgwe hospital under critical condition. We have not yet recorded the statement from the complainant. Our fear, looking at the complainant’s condition, is that more charges may be added. I plead that the accused be remanded in custody,” pleaded Prosecutor Edward.
Magistrate Mooketsi considered the State’s application and remanded the accused in custody pending investigations.
He will be back in court on the 19th of January but should there be any fresh charges the matter will be called before the set date.
Man remanded for burning down Tatitown police station
Alleged knife attacker locked up for Christmas
Man charged for setting police station on fire
MP’s side chic drama.
Comedian showing his modesty covered with a tiny pillow
SABC biggest gaffe in the history of its broadcast
Bangu working on full album set for release in 2021
Songstress Tebogo Mapodisi released her debut album
Born and Raised release theme song
Musical collective thrill at the Voice virtual festival
Videographer Jack Bohloko, one of the top in the country
Artists to get monthly food hampers until February
Sports person of the year awarded to Leungo Scotch
Sefalana sets a target of 800 jobs in the coming year
Property market improves in the second quarter of the year
Face to face with a hungry lion
COVID-19 Pushes business community to collaborate
Water hazard
COVID-19 compliant Christmas cheer
Air Botswana GM defends fares
Face to face with a hungry lion
Boiling cooking oil misses penis by inches
Teenager, 19, loses virginity to stepfather
Magistrate slams woman for withdrawing GBV case
Man charged for setting police station on fire
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake 6 km from Gaborone
SABC biggest gaffe in the history of its broadcast
MP’s side chic drama.
Comedian showing his modesty covered with a tiny pillow
Sefalana sets a target of 800 jobs in the coming year
School of hard knocks!
Bangu working on full album set for release in 2021
Born and Raised release theme song
Songstress Tebogo Mapodisi released her debut album
Videographer Jack Bohloko, one of the top in the country
Artists to get monthly food hampers until February
Musical collective thrill at the Voice virtual festival
A Galactic showdown
Religions hold Virtual Prayer Meeting For Lasting Harmony
COVID-19 Pushes business community to collaborate
The Voice Virtual Music Festival 2020
Six armed men hit cash van
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Face to face with a hungry lion
-
News4 days ago
Boiling cooking oil misses penis by inches
-
News4 days ago
Teenager, 19, loses virginity to stepfather
-
News4 days ago
Magistrate slams woman for withdrawing GBV case
-
News1 day ago
Man charged for setting police station on fire
-
News5 days ago
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake 6 km from Gaborone
-
Entertainment3 days ago
SABC biggest gaffe in the history of its broadcast
-
News2 days ago
MP’s side chic drama.