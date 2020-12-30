News
Amantle Montsho charged for careless driving
Botswana’s 400 meter sprinter, Amantle Montsho has been charged by Maun police for careless driving after bumping into a taxi and causing it to hit another vehicle from the rear yesterday at Boseja traffic lights, near Engen filling station.
Confirming the incident, Officer Commanding for police District 5- Peter Gochela, dismissed suggestions that the athlete was charged for drunken driving as alleged in various social media platforms.
“She has been charged for careless driving and she spent the night at the police station due to police processes and investigations on the case,” Gochela explained.
The accident is said to have occurred at Boseja ward in Maun during rush hour leading to the 7pm curfew.
