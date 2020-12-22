Entertainment
Artists to get monthly food hampers until February
275 artists to get monthly food hampers until February · Half a million splashed out on the initiative
After a slight delay, an initiative initiated by the Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) with the help of the Indian community and Choppies, has finally been rolled out.
For 275 local artists, it means festive will take on a slightly sweeter taste as they receive P600 food vouchers for the next three months.
The vouchers are valid for all Choppies stores in the country.
Speaking at the handover ceremony this Tuesday, the Indian Business Community Chairperson, Gaurang Dalia explained the scheme was the society’s way of assisting the only industry which remains shutdown since Covid-19 struck.
“This is our way of supporting artists and performers with hampers containing basic essentials. It is of the up-most importance that the artists are supported in these hard times!” exclaimed Dalia, adding the total amount spent on the initiative was close to P500, 000.
Identifying the artists who will benefit from the handout was left to BOMU leadership.
As of Tuesday morning, 200 artists had been selected, with BOMU’s executive committee looking for a further 75 deserving musicians.
For his part, the music union’s President, Phemelo ‘Freshles’ Lesokwane, noted that artists generally depend on mass gatherings at events, which of course is against Covid-19 regulations.
“Artists rely on performance fees for income. The unintended effect of Covid-19 regulations means that our members will continue finding it hard to make ends meet until a vaccine is found. To receive such generosity brings a huge smile to our faces,” stated Lesokwane.
Meanwhile, BOMU has condemned last Wednesday’s Old Naledi ‘rally’ orchestrated by aggrieved artists, with Vee, ATI, and Franco at the forefront.
The packed protest dominated headlines, with artists seemingly revolting against Government.
“Whilst prolonged closure of entertainment and activation such as festivals and concerts have grossly dented the industry, we recognise that the health and safety of all should be prioritised given the global health pandemic that has affected all countries around the globe.
“We, therefore, implore our members and plead with non-BOMU members to refrain from participating in actions that not only put their health at risk but also threaten other members of the public,” reads a statement from BOMU.
Comedian showing his modesty covered with a tiny pillow
SABC biggest gaffe in the history of its broadcast
Bangu working on full album set for release in 2021
Songstress Tebogo Mapodisi released her debut album
Born and Raised release theme song
Musical collective thrill at the Voice virtual festival
Videographer Jack Bohloko, one of the top in the country
Artists to get monthly food hampers until February
Sports person of the year awarded to Leungo Scotch
Sefalana sets a target of 800 jobs in the coming year
Property market improves in the second quarter of the year
Face to face with a hungry lion
COVID-19 Pushes business community to collaborate
Water hazard
COVID-19 compliant Christmas cheer
Air Botswana GM defends fares
Rugby league yet to start
BNSC to reveal the new CEO soon
Wildflower Season
From red despair to orange delight
Marriage wrecking scam judgement postponed to next year
ATI to be charged with common nuisance
Runaway teenage girl raped twice
Following daddy to jail
Boiling cooking oil misses penis by inches
Teenager, 19, loses virginity to stepfather
Magistrate slams woman for withdrawing GBV case
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake 6 km from Gaborone
Religions hold Virtual Prayer Meeting For Lasting Harmony
A Galactic showdown
Modipane Leisure Farm and Camping Site is where to be
Switch Up Virtual concert scheduled for this Saturday.
School of hard knocks!
Face to face with a hungry lion
Sefalana sets a target of 800 jobs in the coming year
Artists to get monthly food hampers until February
Videographer Jack Bohloko, one of the top in the country
Musical collective thrill at the Voice virtual festival
Sports person of the year awarded to Leungo Scotch
SABC biggest gaffe in the history of its broadcast
The Voice Virtual Music Festival 2020
Six armed men hit cash van
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Marriage wrecking scam judgement postponed to next year
-
News5 days ago
ATI to be charged with common nuisance
-
News4 days ago
Runaway teenage girl raped twice
-
News7 days ago
Following daddy to jail
-
News1 day ago
Boiling cooking oil misses penis by inches
-
News1 day ago
Teenager, 19, loses virginity to stepfather
-
News1 day ago
Magistrate slams woman for withdrawing GBV case
-
News2 days ago
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake 6 km from Gaborone