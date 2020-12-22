275 artists to get monthly food hampers until February · Half a million splashed out on the initiative

After a slight delay, an initiative initiated by the Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) with the help of the Indian community and Choppies, has finally been rolled out.

For 275 local artists, it means festive will take on a slightly sweeter taste as they receive P600 food vouchers for the next three months.

The vouchers are valid for all Choppies stores in the country.

Speaking at the handover ceremony this Tuesday, the Indian Business Community Chairperson, Gaurang Dalia explained the scheme was the society’s way of assisting the only industry which remains shutdown since Covid-19 struck.

“This is our way of supporting artists and performers with hampers containing basic essentials. It is of the up-most importance that the artists are supported in these hard times!” exclaimed Dalia, adding the total amount spent on the initiative was close to P500, 000.

Identifying the artists who will benefit from the handout was left to BOMU leadership.

As of Tuesday morning, 200 artists had been selected, with BOMU’s executive committee looking for a further 75 deserving musicians.

For his part, the music union’s President, Phemelo ‘Freshles’ Lesokwane, noted that artists generally depend on mass gatherings at events, which of course is against Covid-19 regulations.

“Artists rely on performance fees for income. The unintended effect of Covid-19 regulations means that our members will continue finding it hard to make ends meet until a vaccine is found. To receive such generosity brings a huge smile to our faces,” stated Lesokwane.

Meanwhile, BOMU has condemned last Wednesday’s Old Naledi ‘rally’ orchestrated by aggrieved artists, with Vee, ATI, and Franco at the forefront.

The packed protest dominated headlines, with artists seemingly revolting against Government.

“Whilst prolonged closure of entertainment and activation such as festivals and concerts have grossly dented the industry, we recognise that the health and safety of all should be prioritised given the global health pandemic that has affected all countries around the globe.

“We, therefore, implore our members and plead with non-BOMU members to refrain from participating in actions that not only put their health at risk but also threaten other members of the public,” reads a statement from BOMU.