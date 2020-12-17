Police have confirmed the arrest of controversial artist- Atlasaone “ATI” Molemogi and his subsequent charges.

Confirming his arrest and detention this evening, Botswana Police spokesperson- Near Bagali revealed that the police are currently drafting charges for the rapper and that he will face, amongst others, a charge of common nuisance.

The police spokesperson however refused to share where exactly ATI was detained and if the rapper would actually spend the night in police cells.

“What I can confirm is that Molemogi (ATI) is in police custody. We are still drafting charges for him and one of those charges, I am certain, will be Common Nuisance. I cannot at this point tell you where he is,” Bagali said.

The “Setimamolelo” hitmaker called The Voice Online from the back of a police van shortly after his arrest.

Whilst it is still unclear what exactly ATI was doing at the Gaborone International Convention Centre (GICC) where live Parliament proceedings are being held, it appears he was arrested at the venue.

Although there is still no official confirmation, ATI posted in one of the WhatsApp groups confirming that the police were taking him to a psychiatric hospital in Lobatse.

His mobile phone has been off ever since.

This will not be the first time this year that ATI has had a brush with the law enforcement.

Early this year the rapper made headlines when he was arrested and eventually appeared before Extension 2 Magistrates court for taking pictures at the State House, a prohibited and protected area according to the law.

ATI joined many other artists recently calling out to Government for seemingly ignoring the creative industry which remains hard hit since the surge of the COVID-19 pandemic.

@sharonmathala

Sharonm@thevoicebw.com