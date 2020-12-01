Organisers of Miss Health and Wellness Francistown will hold an awards night at Adansonia Hotel at 1800hrs this Saturday.

The pageant was established last year by Daniella Neo Mbulawa and Letlhogonolo Ladie Ramasogo with the aim of motivating young people into health promotion.

“We hosted our first pageant last year November where we crowned our first Queen, Miss Mercy Zwinila. She had so many projects she had to undertake, which sadly had to be put on hold due to Covid-19,” said Mbulawa, adding this Saturday organisers will hand a token of appreciation to contestants as they prepare for a bigger event next year.

“We’ve invited guests from different departments like psychologists and social workers. Our focus is health promotion and this December we will be searching for our second Queen. Auditions will be held through our website,” she said.