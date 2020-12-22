Based in Francistown’s Gerald Estate location, Bangu Shagwa made her big breakthrough last year on Melody Gospel TV Show hosted by former Botswana Musicians Union (BOMU) Secretary-General, Pagson Ntsie.

Opting to use her birth names for her music, Shagwa has already released two official singles, ‘I’ll be alright’ and ‘I’m in love’.

The Afro Pop/House artist is currently working on a full album earmarked for release in February 2021.

Shagwa registered with COSBOTS this year and has teamed up with Producer Obylardo of Platinum Studio to put the finishing touches to her debut LP.