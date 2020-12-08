News
Blind man accused of raping 2-year-old granddaughter
Molepolole Magistrate’s Court this week remanded in custody a 57-year-old blind man for allegedly raping his two-year-old granddaughter at Mokwele ward in Letlhakeng village.
The suspect, Thupego Seamogo, has been staying with the victim and her grandmother in the same house.
The girl was allegedly raped on Friday (December 4th) night after the grandmother left her with the suspect to attend to other household chores.
It is alleged that the grandmother later found her husband in the victim’s blankets zipping up his trousers while the little girl was seated on the bed without her underwear.
Seamogo told the court that he will conduct his own defence as he did not have money to engage a lawyer.
He complained that since his arrest on Friday he was taken by the police to do some test at the hospital and returned to the cells on Sunday afternoon still wearing the same tattered pair of trousers.
“My homestead is not far from the police station. I’m blind but I didn’t get much care ever since I got arrested. I have not even taken a bath. May I be given permission to collect my clothes from home,” pleaded Seamogo with a loud voice.
State prosecutor, Inspector Batsalelwang Mosebola, earlier on pleaded with the court for plea to be reserved as the investigations were still ongoing saying they have sent the swabs for forensic examination and that they were yet to record statements from some of the family members.
“We have not yet established the safety of the victim. We intend to engage the Social Welfare office to assist with the safety of the victim. Therefore I make an application for the accused to be remanded in custody,” said Inspector Mosebola.
Before remanding the accused, Magistrate Keabetswe Majuta, advised the prosecutor to assist Seamogo collect his clothes from home. The matter has been adjourned to January 11th, 2020.
The accused will be taken for a mandatory 14-days quarantine before being remanded in prison.
Blind man accused of raping 2-year-old granddaughter
Liquor retailers decry trading conditions
NDB slammed for flaunting corporate governance
Montshiwa murder trial set for November 2021
Govt agencies snub Phikwe based companies- Keorapetse
Tourism minister hopeful of the industry’s return
Snow Iceman looks to break through with ‘Zenzele’
Man hangs himself after stabbing ex-girlfriend
Murder case referred to the High Court
Only four out of 29 GCC garbage vehicles roadworthy
A bolt from the blue
Elderly man charged for girlfriend’s murder
Tsheole appointed Deputy President of ASEA
Solly, out in the cold
Tau parties up a storm
Duece BW calls out Benny T
TRL Sensational White Sundays
Awards night for Miss Health
Kabelo Eric drops 5th album
KBL hosts first major Virtual concert
A bolt from the blue
Insulting Khama,BDP leadership lands man in mental hospital
Elderly man charged for girlfriend’s murder
Murder case referred to the High Court
School bus driver fleeces parents of P116 000
Man hangs himself after stabbing ex-girlfriend
Tsheole appointed Deputy President of ASEA
Only four out of 29 GCC garbage vehicles roadworthy
Solly, out in the cold
Choppies embark on a “back to basics” approach
Snow Iceman looks to break through with ‘Zenzele’
Tourism minister hopeful of the industry’s return
Montshiwa murder trial set for November 2021
Tau parties up a storm
Govt agencies snub Phikwe based companies- Keorapetse
Cop in court for killing suspected robber
Duece BW calls out Benny T
Know Your Mall – The ‘game city’ experience
Botswana Savings Bank opens new branch in Palapye
TRL Sensational White Sundays
Six armed men hit cash van
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
Trending
-
News6 days ago
A bolt from the blue
-
News7 days ago
Insulting Khama,BDP leadership lands man in mental hospital
-
News7 days ago
Elderly man charged for girlfriend’s murder
-
News6 days ago
Murder case referred to the High Court
-
News7 days ago
School bus driver fleeces parents of P116 000
-
News6 days ago
Man hangs himself after stabbing ex-girlfriend
-
Business7 days ago
Tsheole appointed Deputy President of ASEA
-
News6 days ago
Only four out of 29 GCC garbage vehicles roadworthy