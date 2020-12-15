News
BMD commends the National Task Force team
Botswana Movement for Democracy (BMD) Chairperson, Nehemiah Modubule, has applauded the National Task Force on how they handled the Covid-19 pandemic despite a growing number of infections and deaths.
Speaking at a media briefing today (Tuesday), Modubule said the government has been trying by all means to reduce the spread of the corona virus.
“It is our considered view that the government has done all that is necessary, early enough for Botswana to get one of the vaccines which are certified safe and efficacious so that the lives of Batswana can return to normal at the earliest time,” he said.
However, Modubule further said the government should not blame the current on the continued poverty and hardships that Batswana are experiencing.
“We are deeply concerned at the growing poverty that Batswana continue to grapple with and we urge the government not to be content with blaming everything on the pandemic.
The BDP led government should double their efforts to eradicate poverty,” said Modubule.
BMD Chairperson went on to caution Batswana on the dangers of Covid-19, “We appreciate the level of cooperation which was shown by Batswana during this difficult time to reduce the spread of the disease.
The danger is not past, the corona virus continues to rage and will do so for many months yet. We must no become complacent and advice that restrictions continue to be observed for a while as we await one of the proven to become available to us,” said the BMD Chairperson.
Moreover, Modubule called upon their colleagues in the opposition to stop their way of doing things.
“Our colleagues in the opposition must stop the inward-looking politicking as an antidote to a change of government, unity and working together is the only way. We urge opposition to place the country and Batswana first by looking at the bigger picture of ending the continued mismanagement of our country by the ruling party,” he said.
