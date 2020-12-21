A suspected abuser, Tebagano Masia has landed in court for pouring boiling cooking oil on her boyfriend and burning parts of his body badly.

In a matter that is before Maun Magistrates Court, the 34-year -old year Masia allegedly attacked her 40-year-old lover, Mokgethi Boikuelo for refusing to withdraw a case of domestic violence he had lodged against her at the police station.

“The man had reported a case of malicious damage to property and the matter was to be heard before Maun Customary Court,” explained the prosecutor in the matter, Paul Basupi.

Masia allegedly begged Boikuelo to withdraw the matter, which she feared, could cause her to go to jail. However, Boikuelo refused and explained the case was beyond him at that point.

Frustrated, Masia waited for Boikuelo to fall asleep before she boiled cooking oil and poured it on him causing burns on his face, chest and thighs and missing his penis by a whisker, court documents have stated.

‘He said he was woken up by the sharp pains of burning flesh when the oil was thrown on his body,” said Basupi.

The woman has since been remanded in custody and is expected in court on Thursday this week for mention.