The annual and ever-popular festive festival, Born and Raised (BnR), is one of the few events that has gone ahead and released their line-up for this year.

Some of the names scheduled to star at BnR are Charma Gal, Franco, Ice Cold Mob, and newcomers Bafana Ba.

Whilst most events have canceled their 2020 installments, the Serowe fest is forging ahead.

This week their theme song, ‘E tswala Skul 2.0’ was released.

The song features Girly, Names, La-Tonde and Mosako and is currently receiving a fair amount of airplay.

RATING: 8/10