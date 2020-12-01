Located at River View Mall, the latest addition to the Botswana Savings Bank empire extends the government-owned bank’s total outreach to seven branches, including further stand-alone outlets in Francistown and Gaborone.

In his welcome remarks, BSB Chief Executive Officer, Nixon Marumoloa described Thursday’s official opening as ‘an important occasion’.

Marumoloa proudly noted the ‘fully-fledged’ Palapye branch boasts a ‘completely refreshed look and feel’, which will ultimately provide improved customer service.

“BSB is continuously looking for opportunities to expand its banking services to the people of Botswana. We are committed to delivering our financial inclusion mandate for our customers and communities. This is done by following through a more creative outlook to business, creating an environment that is conducive for relentless innovation, maintaining market relevance and leadership,” said Marumoloa.

The BSB top dog stressed that the bank’s ultimate goal is to increase its footprint and brand visibility across the country, backed up by a skilled workforce.

“As we continue to increase access to customers in the most remote areas, the bank has embarked on various long-term projects that are currently a work in process. These include the opening of additional new branches across the country in Maun, Gumare, Kanye, and Molepolole to ensure that our services are accessible to all in Botswana,” he revealed.

For his part, the Minister of Finance and Economic Development, Thapelo Matsheka praised BSB for playing an important role in taking banking services to Botswana’s unbanked population.

“I thank Botswana Savings Bank for choosing Palapye as another destination to provide their banking services. Palapye is a steadily growing village, with upcoming infrastructure and developments. The branch is strategically located along the A1 Road in Riverview Mall, where it creates great convenience and access even more possible for the community.

“I believe that today is not just an important day for BSB, it is also an important day for each resident of Palapye and the Tswapong area,” stated Minister Matsheka.

For his part, when giving thanks, Palapye Member of Parliament (MP), Onneetse Ramogapi, noted BSB is ‘Batswana’s product’ and thus urged the people to support and invest in it.