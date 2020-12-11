Police have confirmed the death of a 9-year-old boy who has swept away in a torrential storm that battered some parts of Gaborone yesterday (Thursday) afternoon.

Emergency crews and the police were deployed and after five hours of scouring the stormwater in the Block 8 area, the young boy’s lifeless body was retrieved and was confirmed dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Whilst details of what actually happened are still sketchy, The Voice is reliably informed that the young boy was last seen in the company of his two friends and the distress call was made at around 5.30 pm after the violent storm ceded.

The boy allegedly fell into one of the trenches near his home and the aggressive waves swept him as far as the Airport junction mall traffic lights.

Sir Seretse Khama International Airport (SSKIA) police Station Commander, More Sefatlhi, confirmed the incident.

“We received the report at around 5.30 pm yesterday (Thursday) that a nine-year-old boy had gone missing in the mini hail storm. We searched for him and ultimately recovered his body. Unfortunately, it was too late as he had already died,” he said.