One of the nation’s best-loved singers, Charma Gal has dropped a Christmas cracker sure to get pulses racing this festive.

In ‘Ke nna ke di busang’, Charma Gal maintains her trademark sound – a sound that has established the Mosakaso queen as an industry mainstay over the last 15 years.

The festive offering caps a busy year for the singer, who has featured on a number of singles, including hits from South African star Makhadzi, Han C, and Culture Spears to mention but a few.

Rating: 8/10