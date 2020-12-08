Connect with us

Charma Gal, Vee and Culture Spears host picnic

Charma Gal, Vee and Culture Spears host picnic

After postponing their event because of bad weather last weekend, three of Botswana’s best entertainers will forge ahead with the event this coming Sunday.

The event dubbed the lifestyle Picnic, will be hosted at the Arimax Park in Matebeleng and will feature local heavyweights Charma Gal, Culture Spears and Vee Mampeezy.

Tickets for the event are on sale for P100.

