In its bid to position itself as an event venue of choice, Ave Maria will host it’s first-ever ‘Cheese and Wine’ tasting.

Scheduled for 1400hrs until ‘late’, the event takes place this Saturday at Ave Maria Hotel and Conferencing outdoor area.

In a brief interview with Big Weekend, organisers explained, “Not much emphasis will be put on pairing cheese and wine per se but rather about cultivating and nurturing the cheese and wine culture. An assortment of platters will be made available and attendants will have the opportunity to take home goodie bags of the wine that may have tickled their fancy.”

Tickets are sold at P500 at the venue.