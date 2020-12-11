Entertainment
Cheese and wine at Ave Maria
In its bid to position itself as an event venue of choice, Ave Maria will host it’s first-ever ‘Cheese and Wine’ tasting.
Scheduled for 1400hrs until ‘late’, the event takes place this Saturday at Ave Maria Hotel and Conferencing outdoor area.
In a brief interview with Big Weekend, organisers explained, “Not much emphasis will be put on pairing cheese and wine per se but rather about cultivating and nurturing the cheese and wine culture. An assortment of platters will be made available and attendants will have the opportunity to take home goodie bags of the wine that may have tickled their fancy.”
Tickets are sold at P500 at the venue.
Boy, 9, dies in a torrential storm
Cheese and wine at Ave Maria
Mobile phones subscriptions jump by over 18 percent
Hero guide saves 4 lives
The Voice hosts virtual Festival
Out of the shadows
Sports journalist weddings galore
Is it beef or chicken?
Things they say – Thapelo Letsholo
Dj Zorro turns to God
Mini tennis fest
Perfect night for pageants
4th album for Mogaka
Charma Gal, Vee and Culture Spears host picnic
Fashion meets music
Celeb edition with Lezozo
From newsroom to the boardroom
BancABC targets SMEs
Banking sector pulls through the pandemic
Forget about bail
Montshiwa murder trial set for November 2021
Blind man accused of raping 2-year-old granddaughter
Man allegedly rips out lover’s clitoris
BancABC targets SMEs
NDB slammed for flaunting corporate governance
Forget about bail
Beware the demon drink!
Sbrana urged to expedite assessment of murder accused
Liquor retailers decry trading conditions
Hero guide saves 4 lives
Bloody ending for Tswii harvesters
Brutal child molester locked up for 12 years
Boy, 9, dies in a torrential storm
Mobile phones subscriptions jump by over 18 percent
Charma Gal, Vee and Culture Spears host picnic
Sports journalist weddings galore
Things they say – Thapelo Letsholo
Is it beef or chicken?
Out of the shadows
Banking sector pulls through the pandemic
Six armed men hit cash van
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Court Diary 30.04.20
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Montshiwa murder trial set for November 2021
-
News3 days ago
Blind man accused of raping 2-year-old granddaughter
-
News3 days ago
Man allegedly rips out lover’s clitoris
-
Business3 days ago
BancABC targets SMEs
-
Business5 days ago
NDB slammed for flaunting corporate governance
-
News3 days ago
Forget about bail
-
News3 days ago
Beware the demon drink!
-
News3 days ago
Sbrana urged to expedite assessment of murder accused