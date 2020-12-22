Comedian Obzar Modidima BW has been making waves on social media recently.

The Maun native has been perfecting his trade and the corporate world has begun to notice, as has the media, including Yours Truly.

However, this past week the comedian gave his followers a striptease when he posted a picture of himself lying provocatively on a bed with nothing but a tinny pillow covering his modesty.

While his chiseled torso got praise from his female followers, Shaya couldn’t help notice pink flip-flops in the corner of the pic.

Now, Yours Truly is never the one to jump to conclusions, but something tells me the funnyman has been having too much fun in Francistown.

I can’t blame him though. As they say, it’s the city of all things precious!