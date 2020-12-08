Medalist sprinter Nigel Amos who at one point had displayed ambitions of becoming a professional Deejay has turned to God.

Known as DJ Zorro.

Amos held his first sermon this past weekend preaching to a congregation of lighthouse family church members.

Now with all these talks of snakes in people’s houses, it is good to see that our own do not believe in such and actually use their influence for the good Lord’s work.

If you are thinking of opening a church branch locally Zorro , I am your guy.

Unlike Chipilaro we won’t take advantage of our congregants.