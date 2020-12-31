News
Don’t step outside your gate to welcome 2021- Police
Botswana Police Services (BPS) have issued a warning and a reminder for the public to remain within the boundaries of their homes as they welcome the new year.
Officer Commanding for District 17 in the Okavango sub district, Victor Nlebesi, said firing of crackers and fireworks outside homes during the curfew period that begins from 7pm until 4 am is a criminal offence that may attract arrests and fines for offenders.
“Going outside homes to make any kind of celebration either by fireworks or beating drums or causing any kind of racket in an authorized place is obviously common nuisance,” explained Nlebesi.
His contention was that leaving homes and causing noise pollution will attract more than one fine, for breaking curfew regulations.
“Anyone of legal age can be arrested and fined for these offences,” added Nlebesi.
Last week president Mokgweetsi imposed the nationwide 7pm to 4 am curfew which started on Dec 24th, 2020 and will end on January 3rd, 2021.
