Connect with us

Entertainment

Dr Gure’s junk

Published

5 hours ago

on

Dr Gure’s junk

Popular social media sex guru, Dr. Gure recently posted a picture of himself flanked by a female friend.

Dr. Gure promptly deleted the post but not before Shaya had already saved it, you know for future reference.

In the pic, Dr. Gure’s tight-fitting jeans leave little to the imagination.

If any of my lady friends have been wondering what the good doctor has to offer, well there you go ladies.

Indeed aga malwapa’.

Related Topics:
Advertisement

Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Advertisement
Advertisement


Trending