Francistown based DJ Duece BW has called out Benny T for a showdown.

The ‘Umuntu wam’ hit-maker is appealing to promoters to make the 2020 Afrotech Championship a reality.

Duece wrote on his Facebook account: “Benny T_bw this is my wish big bro.

U d greatest in Afrotech in Bw, so wanna challenge the best on Decks.

Ghetto meets GC. Any promoters out der make diz possible!”…..Well Benny T is yet to respond.