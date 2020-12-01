Entertainment
Duece BW calls out Benny T
Francistown based DJ Duece BW has called out Benny T for a showdown.
The ‘Umuntu wam’ hit-maker is appealing to promoters to make the 2020 Afrotech Championship a reality.
Duece wrote on his Facebook account: “Benny T_bw this is my wish big bro.
U d greatest in Afrotech in Bw, so wanna challenge the best on Decks.
Ghetto meets GC. Any promoters out der make diz possible!”…..Well Benny T is yet to respond.
