A jilted 62-year-old Molepolole man is in police custody for strangling his ex-girlfriend to death in a jealous rage.

On the fateful day, the elderly Modisakgama Dithapo, who could not handle rejection had allegedly lured the 39-year-old Boitshepo Koothaetse to the bush near Scottish Livingstone hospital with a promise to give her some money.

Oblivious to Dithapo’s intention, Koothaetse who had ended their love affair to reconcile with the father of her children agreed to meet with her elderly ex-lover.

Sadly that was the last time she was seen alive.

Her body was later discovered by a herdman in a stream at Gamotanka, just few kilometres behind Scottish Livingstone Hospital.

Dithapo, a resident of Mampala lands, is said to have confessed to the murder and told the police that he had been in a relationship with Koothaetse for four years until she dumped him in October for the father of her kids.

Dithapo was remanded in custody following his arraignment last week before a Molepolole Magistrates’ Court.

State prosecutor, Assistant Superintendent Uyapo Koketso, pleaded with the court to remand Dithapo as investigations were still at an early stage and that some of the witnesses had not yet recorded their statements.

“The incident occurred recently and most people are still traumatised. I therefore make an application that the accused be remanded in custody also for his safety,” said ASP Koketso.

Magistrate Keabetswe Majuta adjourned the matter to December 18th, 2020 to allow the investigating officer time to address the court why the accused could not be granted bail.

The rise in number of murder cases is putting the state in a tight spot as from last week three magistrate have been placed in Molepolole to push the backlog of GBV cases in Kweneng District.

However, Officer Commanding District No. 11, Senior Superintendent Modise Gabatshwane during the recent ‘Borre Tsaya Taolo’ walk against Gender Based Violence revealed that from January to September 2018 they recorded 29 cases of murder, 36 last year and 41 cases this year same period.