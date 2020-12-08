Thee gabs shindig event organizers will tomorrow host the grand all white picnic event under the hashtag fashion meets music.

The glamorous event will be hosted at the Mmatshipa gardens ticketed at P200 for couples and P 100 for singles.

With the host of the night being Mc Theo, performances will come from Casper the DJ, Dj Lexx, Dj Bunny, Chopsy and Frostbite just to mention but a few.

Patrons are advicd to put on masks at all times or they will be denied entry.