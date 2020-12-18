News
Switch Up Virtual concert scheduled for this Saturday.
The switch up virtual concert, which has hosted three concerts to date, is an hour-long live music event powered by Orange 4G +.
“As Orange Botswana, we are fully committed to uplifting the Arts and Entertainment industry, one of the many industries which have been terribly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” explained Orange CEO, Patrick Benon
The switch up concert will see performances from Charma Gal, Slizer, Dramaboi, Baxon, and exciting newcomer, La Tonde.
MC on the night will be T.H.A.B.O.
The event will be streamed as it happens on Orange Botswana’s FB page.
Religions hold Virtual Prayer Meeting For Lasting Harmony
Teenager, 19, loses virginity to stepfather
Boiling cooking oil misses penis by inches
Magistrate slams woman for withdrawing GBV case
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake 6 km from Gaborone
Switch Up Virtual concert scheduled for this Saturday.
Modipane Leisure Farm and Camping Site is where to be
Marriage wrecking scam judgement postponed to next year
Runaway teenage girl raped twice
ATI to be charged with common nuisance
Following daddy to jail
BMD commends the National Task Force team
My top 5 local tunes – Thuso Palai
Songster, Shumba Ratshega returns with Gospel music
Senyomfere speaks up
Boineelo’s hard-hitting drama
Things they say – Vee Mampeezy
Maakgisa sings GBV
“Tlogelang go sotla ka rona”
Ghetto spin fiesta
Quickie with nurse gets prisoner lengthy repercussions
Marriage wrecking scam judgement postponed to next year
Killed in cold blood
Covid-19 funeral traumatises family
ATI to be charged with common nuisance
Senyomfere speaks up
Songster, Shumba Ratshega returns with Gospel music
Things they say – Vee Mampeezy
Following daddy to jail
Boineelo’s hard-hitting drama
Runaway teenage girl raped twice
BMD commends the National Task Force team
My top 5 local tunes – Thuso Palai
No sign of baby Betty
No bail for young mum accused of murder
Granny wont testify against grandson
From the dusty streets of Maun to the top of local football
“Tlogelang go sotla ka rona”
SEZA board tours Pandamatenga Special Economic Zone
Pest control exterminator from being a graphic designer
The Voice Virtual Music Festival 2020
Six armed men hit cash van
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Quickie with nurse gets prisoner lengthy repercussions
-
News3 days ago
Marriage wrecking scam judgement postponed to next year
-
News6 days ago
Killed in cold blood
-
News6 days ago
Covid-19 funeral traumatises family
-
News4 days ago
ATI to be charged with common nuisance
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Senyomfere speaks up
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Songster, Shumba Ratshega returns with Gospel music
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Things they say – Vee Mampeezy