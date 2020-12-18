The switch up virtual concert, which has hosted three concerts to date, is an hour-long live music event powered by Orange 4G +.

“As Orange Botswana, we are fully committed to uplifting the Arts and Entertainment industry, one of the many industries which have been terribly affected by the Covid-19 pandemic,” explained Orange CEO, Patrick Benon

The switch up concert will see performances from Charma Gal, Slizer, Dramaboi, Baxon, and exciting newcomer, La Tonde.

MC on the night will be T.H.A.B.O.

The event will be streamed as it happens on Orange Botswana’s FB page.