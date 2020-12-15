Petrolheads will be burning rubber at the Francistown Spin Arena this Saturday.

The Francistown Spin Fiesta 3.0 has attracted some of the most recognizable names in the game.

This includes Saatane, General, Magistrate, The Commander, Shy Boi, and King Joe.

Cars hit the track at 1500hrs and car spinning fans are urged to arrive early as there’s limited space.

It is a family-friendly event featuring over 13 cars that will be performing at Monarch Siding along the A1 Road after Dumela Industrial.

Admission is P100 and P50 for adults and kids under 15 respectively.