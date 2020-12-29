Han C is set to release the music video for his latest single ‘Itsatsaula’.

In the track, the Mahalapye native features songbird Charma Gal.

Last week Han C dropped a teaser for the coming video on his social media page, with the short video viewed by close to 10, 000 people already.

The pint-sized singer’s reputation has rocketed in recent years following a number of hit songs; Big Weekend is confident ‘Itsatsaula’ will keep the momentum flowing!