Entertainment
Han C released latest album “Itsaula”
Han C is set to release the music video for his latest single ‘Itsatsaula’.
In the track, the Mahalapye native features songbird Charma Gal.
Last week Han C dropped a teaser for the coming video on his social media page, with the short video viewed by close to 10, 000 people already.
The pint-sized singer’s reputation has rocketed in recent years following a number of hit songs; Big Weekend is confident ‘Itsatsaula’ will keep the momentum flowing!
