Of late local comedians, Penene Ponono and William Last KRM have been trading blows.

Following William’s new song “Ngeke” in which he threw shade at his buddy (I hope they’re still friends), Ponono came back with his own single “Shamulane” in which he goes hard and personal, attacking “Motsetserepa”s character.

Shaya has no idea what could have happened between these two budding entertainers, but whatever it is, you guys need to sort it.

Or maybe Yours Truly is worried over nothing.

What I think is beef may turn out to be chicken after all.