Traditional musician and poet, Maakgisa (Phoko Ya Buruboko) has released a strong-worded single aimed at perpetrators of GBV.

Titled GBV Song, Maakgisa doesn’t mince words when condemning GBV.

In vernacular, he hits below the belt and calls out the “cowards” who commit an atrocious gender-based crime.

Maakgisa delivers the message in his own witty way and urges those in the position of power to take a leading role in fighting the scourge.

RATING: 7 out of 10