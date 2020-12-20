News
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake 6 km from Gaborone
Following an earthquake of Magnitude 3.6, 6 km from Gaborone, residents around Gaborone talking about the loud boom they heard and tremor felt today around 1245 12 December 2020.
Affected countries: Botswana and South Africa.
earthquake.usgs.gov BOTSWANA LINK
earthquaketrack.com: BOTSWANA LINK
