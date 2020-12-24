Tatitown Police yesterday arrested a 33-year-old man who allegedly burnt down the Community Service offices and the police station.

According to Detective Assistant Superintendent Lawrence Nthoiwa the out of control man had been arrested by the police the previous night and detained.

“He was stopped for not wearing a mask, which escalated into a physical and verbal spat with the police. They brought him in because they suspected he was intoxicated,” said Nthoiwa.

He said upon his release in the morning, he called his family, went out and drained petrol from one of the cars, dowsed the office and set it on fire.

“I don’t know what got in to him. Now he has been charged with arson,” said Nthoiwa.