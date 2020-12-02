Thamaga police are investigating a case in which a 51-year-old man stabbed his ex-girlfriend and later hanged himself from a tree near Rungwana graveyard.

According to the police, the incident occurred yesterday (Tuesday) early morning around 0240hrs.

Thamaga Police Station Commander, Superintendent Moses Kwarare confirmed the incident. “We are investigating a case of unlawful wounding in which a Motswana woman aged 47 years of Mashadi ward, Thamaga was stabbed with a sharp instrument all over her body.”

The deceased is said to have stabbed the victim in front of her grandchildren aged two and three-years respectively, who had been sleeping in the same house with the victim.

Upon realising that their grandmother was being assaulted, the two children rushed to a neighbour’s yard who called the police.

Superintendent Kwarare said the deceased fled the scene and they were later called by a passerby who found a him hanging from a tree.

“He was identified by people as our suspect for the case. His body is lying at the mortuary awaiting post-mortem to be conducted tomorrow (Thursday) while his victim is recovering at Princess Marrina Hospital,” explained the concerned Kwarare.

He, however, said the cause of the fight is not yet known as they are yet to interview the victim who is still recovering from her ordeal.