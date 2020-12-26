News
Man kills girlfriend and attempts to kill her daughter
A Nshakazhogwe man has been remanded in police custody pending police investigations for allegedly killing his girlfriend and attempting to kill her daughter.
Gabriel Pitagano (50) is alleged to have, on December 21st, at Chadibe village- attacked and stabbed his girlfriend, Catherine Bokowe (42) with a knife before wounding her 21-year-old daughter Kebafentse Tshwenyego in a fit of rage.
Pitagano’s plea was reserved and the prosecution pleaded with court to remand the accused person in custody as the matter was still fresh and investigations were still at infancy stage.
The Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Mmabotswana Jappi, told court that on the 21st of December, the accused person allegedly left Nshakazhogwe for Chadibe in the wee hours of the morning.
“He is suspected to have gone to the deceased’s house where he stabbed her in front of her four children. The accused is alleged to have stabbed the deceased and her eldest daughter,” revealed the Investigating Officer in court.
She added that the daughter has been hospitalised at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital in a critical condition. “The accused has a history of committing offences related to violence. We heard he was once sentenced to 20 years in prison. So we plead with court to remand the accused in custody pending investigations,” she said.
Magistrate Game Mooketsi remanded the accused person in custody and he will be back in court on the 18th of January
Man kills girlfriend and attempts to kill her daughter
Prosecution to ammend Motlhabane’s charges
Notwane Club will host its first-ever rainbow pride night
Man remanded for burning down Tatitown police station
Alleged knife attacker locked up for Christmas
Man charged for setting police station on fire
MP’s side chic drama.
Comedian showing his modesty covered with a tiny pillow
SABC biggest gaffe in the history of its broadcast
Bangu working on full album set for release in 2021
Songstress Tebogo Mapodisi released her debut album
Born and Raised release theme song
Musical collective thrill at the Voice virtual festival
Videographer Jack Bohloko, one of the top in the country
Artists to get monthly food hampers until February
Sports person of the year awarded to Leungo Scotch
Sefalana sets a target of 800 jobs in the coming year
Property market improves in the second quarter of the year
Face to face with a hungry lion
COVID-19 Pushes business community to collaborate
Face to face with a hungry lion
Boiling cooking oil misses penis by inches
Teenager, 19, loses virginity to stepfather
Man charged for setting police station on fire
SABC biggest gaffe in the history of its broadcast
Magistrate slams woman for withdrawing GBV case
MP’s side chic drama.
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake 6 km from Gaborone
Comedian showing his modesty covered with a tiny pillow
Man remanded for burning down Tatitown police station
Bangu working on full album set for release in 2021
Sefalana sets a target of 800 jobs in the coming year
Songstress Tebogo Mapodisi released her debut album
School of hard knocks!
Born and Raised release theme song
Artists to get monthly food hampers until February
Videographer Jack Bohloko, one of the top in the country
Musical collective thrill at the Voice virtual festival
Alleged knife attacker locked up for Christmas
Tax collection Plummets as Trade agreements hit Botswana
The Voice Virtual Music Festival 2020
Six armed men hit cash van
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Trending
-
News4 days ago
Face to face with a hungry lion
-
News6 days ago
Boiling cooking oil misses penis by inches
-
News6 days ago
Teenager, 19, loses virginity to stepfather
-
News2 days ago
Man charged for setting police station on fire
-
Entertainment4 days ago
SABC biggest gaffe in the history of its broadcast
-
News6 days ago
Magistrate slams woman for withdrawing GBV case
-
News4 days ago
MP’s side chic drama.
-
News6 days ago
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake 6 km from Gaborone