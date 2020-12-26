A Nshakazhogwe man has been remanded in police custody pending police investigations for allegedly killing his girlfriend and attempting to kill her daughter.

Gabriel Pitagano (50) is alleged to have, on December 21st, at Chadibe village- attacked and stabbed his girlfriend, Catherine Bokowe (42) with a knife before wounding her 21-year-old daughter Kebafentse Tshwenyego in a fit of rage.

Pitagano’s plea was reserved and the prosecution pleaded with court to remand the accused person in custody as the matter was still fresh and investigations were still at infancy stage.

The Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Mmabotswana Jappi, told court that on the 21st of December, the accused person allegedly left Nshakazhogwe for Chadibe in the wee hours of the morning.

“He is suspected to have gone to the deceased’s house where he stabbed her in front of her four children. The accused is alleged to have stabbed the deceased and her eldest daughter,” revealed the Investigating Officer in court.

She added that the daughter has been hospitalised at Nyangabgwe Referral Hospital in a critical condition. “The accused has a history of committing offences related to violence. We heard he was once sentenced to 20 years in prison. So we plead with court to remand the accused in custody pending investigations,” she said.

Magistrate Game Mooketsi remanded the accused person in custody and he will be back in court on the 18th of January