News
Man sustains burns while torching ex-lover’s house
Gaborone West Police are investigating a case in which a 50-year-old man allegedly sustained injuries while burning his 45-year-old ex-girlfriend’s rented house in Phase 1 on Boxing Day.
It is alleged the suspect went to the woman’s house at around 8pm and demanded to know who she was dating.
When the woman was still shocked by the sudden interrogation, the man allegedly took the cooking pots off the stove and spilled the food on the floor.
The suspect allegedly uttered words ‘ke tsile go go betsa, ke bo ke go bolaa ke bo ke ipolaa’ (I’ll beat you up, kill you and then kill myself).
The woman, according to the police, managed to escape and the man set her house on fire.
Gaborone West Police Acting Station Commander, Kagiso Babitseng, confirmed the incident and said when the woman escaped, screaming for help, the neighbours responded and found the house burning and the man lying outside unconscious.
“The investigations are ongoing to establish how he got burnt. We called the fire department when we received the report. Unfortunately when they arrived the house was already burnt to ashes. The suspect was rushed to Julia Molefhe clinic in Block 9 and referred to Princess Marina Hospital where he is being treated for the burns. As soon as he recovers, he will appear before court to face malicious damage to property and threat to kill charges,” said Babitseng
