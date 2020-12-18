News
Marriage wrecking scam judgement postponed to next year
A fake couple that allegedly connived to defraud the man’s other girlfriend of over P60, 000 claiming she was wrecking their marriage have had their judgement postponed to January 21st next year.
The case had been scheduled for judgement before Village Magistrates’ Court this week Thursday but was postponed to next year as the substantive Magistrate, Lindiwe Makgoro, had an emergency to attend to.
The two accused, Lebang Maikano, 33, from Mmopa ward in Kanye and his married girlfriend, 47-year-old Botho Nono Malela of Molebatsi ward in Tonota are each charged with obtaining by false pretences and uttering a false document (fake marriage certificate).
The Voice has learnt that the victim, 39-year-old Ogomoditse Bella Sehularo, met Maikano sometimes in December 2015 and they fell in love.
Three months later after claiming he was married and that his wife stayed in Francistown, Maikano arranged for his fake wife (Malela) to catch them in bed and accused Sehularo of marriage wrecking.
Malela then demanded compensation from Sehularo, threatening to take her nude pictures to the media, as part of their marriage wrecking scam.
Fearing to be exposed, Sehularo allegedly gave Malela her Samsung laptop worth P5,000.
The married woman later confiscated Sehularo’s property worth P32, 700, including a juice pressure jar, braai cooker, gas cylinder and four leather jackets.
Malela and Maikano then allegedly planned another deal where Malela caught Maikano and Sehularo for the second time and Malela claimed she had agreed with The Voice newspaper to pay her P80, 000 for the marriage wrecking story.
Sehularo is said to have paid P20, 000 in two P10, 000 instalments and later paid P5, 000 that she had borrowed from her mother.
During trial Malela denied confiscating Sehularo’s property and money while Maikano said she received some money from Sehularo as some gifts.
“I sometimes gave Sehularo some money for transport. She would also give me money when I needed something. E ne e le go becha, it was just a gift,” claimed Maikano.
Upon police investigations, the fake couple allegedly issued a fake marriage certificate with a letter supposedly from the District Commissioner’s office which stated that the marriage was solemnized in Francistown on September 24th, 2014 which was on a Saturday which was proved to be fake as marriages are never solemnized on Saturdays at the DC’s office.
Further, contrary to normal practice, the document bore two districts in Francistown and North East instead of just one district.
The officer said to have solemnized the marriage, it was also established, had long passed away in 2013.
It was also revealed that the marriage certificate number 24 of 2014, they claimed to be theirs, belonged to a different couple, according to the civil registration records.
The case continues.
Marriage wrecking scam judgement postponed to next year
Runaway teenage girl raped twice
ATI to be charged with common nuisance
Following daddy to jail
BMD commends the National Task Force team
My top 5 local tunes – Thuso Palai
Songster, Shumba Ratshega returns with Gospel music
Senyomfere speaks up
Boineelo’s hard-hitting drama
Things they say – Vee Mampeezy
Maakgisa sings GBV
“Tlogelang go sotla ka rona”
Ghetto spin fiesta
Robbie Rob vs Luzboy
Dros Restaurant hosts a live musical session by Fifi Afrika
Chef Gustos still going strong, ten years later
From the dusty streets of Maun to the top of local football
What does it mean to be a man?
Riders to hit the road
SEZA board tours Pandamatenga Special Economic Zone
Quickie with nurse gets prisoner lengthy repercussions
Killed in cold blood
Covid-19 funeral traumatises family
Sub-Council Chair accused of insulting colleague
Senyomfere speaks up
Things they say – Vee Mampeezy
Songster, Shumba Ratshega returns with Gospel music
Following daddy to jail
No sign of baby Betty
BMD commends the National Task Force team
Boineelo’s hard-hitting drama
BOCONGO and BB wage war against corruption
Granny wont testify against grandson
No bail for young mum accused of murder
“Tlogelang go sotla ka rona”
My top 5 local tunes – Thuso Palai
From the dusty streets of Maun to the top of local football
ATI to be charged with common nuisance
Maakgisa sings GBV
Court shows Lovemore no love
The Voice Virtual Music Festival 2020
Six armed men hit cash van
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Trending
-
News3 days ago
Quickie with nurse gets prisoner lengthy repercussions
-
News3 days ago
Killed in cold blood
-
News3 days ago
Covid-19 funeral traumatises family
-
News4 days ago
Sub-Council Chair accused of insulting colleague
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Senyomfere speaks up
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Things they say – Vee Mampeezy
-
Entertainment3 days ago
Songster, Shumba Ratshega returns with Gospel music
-
News2 days ago
Following daddy to jail