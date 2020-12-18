A fake couple that allegedly connived to defraud the man’s other girlfriend of over P60, 000 claiming she was wrecking their marriage have had their judgement postponed to January 21st next year.

The case had been scheduled for judgement before Village Magistrates’ Court this week Thursday but was postponed to next year as the substantive Magistrate, Lindiwe Makgoro, had an emergency to attend to.

The two accused, Lebang Maikano, 33, from Mmopa ward in Kanye and his married girlfriend, 47-year-old Botho Nono Malela of Molebatsi ward in Tonota are each charged with obtaining by false pretences and uttering a false document (fake marriage certificate).

The Voice has learnt that the victim, 39-year-old Ogomoditse Bella Sehularo, met Maikano sometimes in December 2015 and they fell in love.

Three months later after claiming he was married and that his wife stayed in Francistown, Maikano arranged for his fake wife (Malela) to catch them in bed and accused Sehularo of marriage wrecking.

Malela then demanded compensation from Sehularo, threatening to take her nude pictures to the media, as part of their marriage wrecking scam.

Fearing to be exposed, Sehularo allegedly gave Malela her Samsung laptop worth P5,000.

The married woman later confiscated Sehularo’s property worth P32, 700, including a juice pressure jar, braai cooker, gas cylinder and four leather jackets.

Malela and Maikano then allegedly planned another deal where Malela caught Maikano and Sehularo for the second time and Malela claimed she had agreed with The Voice newspaper to pay her P80, 000 for the marriage wrecking story.

Sehularo is said to have paid P20, 000 in two P10, 000 instalments and later paid P5, 000 that she had borrowed from her mother.

During trial Malela denied confiscating Sehularo’s property and money while Maikano said she received some money from Sehularo as some gifts.

“I sometimes gave Sehularo some money for transport. She would also give me money when I needed something. E ne e le go becha, it was just a gift,” claimed Maikano.

Upon police investigations, the fake couple allegedly issued a fake marriage certificate with a letter supposedly from the District Commissioner’s office which stated that the marriage was solemnized in Francistown on September 24th, 2014 which was on a Saturday which was proved to be fake as marriages are never solemnized on Saturdays at the DC’s office.

Further, contrary to normal practice, the document bore two districts in Francistown and North East instead of just one district.

The officer said to have solemnized the marriage, it was also established, had long passed away in 2013.

It was also revealed that the marriage certificate number 24 of 2014, they claimed to be theirs, belonged to a different couple, according to the civil registration records.

The case continues.