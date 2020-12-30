News
Met Services warn of heavy floods in North East Botswana
Meteorological services has warned of heavy floods in the North East area as the tropical cyclone Chalane which is currently over the Mozambique area is expected to hit Botswana on New Years Day.
Speaking to Voice Online this morning, the department’s mouthpiece, Charles Molongwa, explained the status of tropical Cyclone Chalane that is expected to cause heavy rainfalls over some parts of the country from 31st December 2020 to 2nd January 2021.
The tropical Cyclone Chalane is expected to reach Zimbabwe by tomorrow.
Whilst the neighbouring country is planning on evacuating some residents in the anticipated target channel, Botswana’s meteorological services say that will most likely not happen here, but have advised for the need for extra caution as heavy floods are expected in the North East area.
“We expect the impact of the storm to hit the eastern parts of Botswana from tomorrow, hence heavy rainfall is expected over Northeast and parts of Central District. This will result in localised floods over those areas. As the storm continues moving to the west of the country into Namibia it will bring heavy rainfall over Chobe, Ngamiland, Gantsi and Kgalagadi districts from 1st to 2nd January 2021, “Molongwa said.
Molongwa further explains that some rainfall is also expected in other parts of Botswana, including the Southern, Southeast, Kgatleng and Kweneng districts starting from tomorrow – however they are not likely to cause flooding over these areas.
“These heavy rains over the Kgalagadi, Gantsi, Ngamiland, Northeast and Central Districts will be accompanied by strong winds and lightning which may cause possible damage to property. Therefore the public is advised to take necessary precaution,” Molongwa further said.
@sharonmathala
Sharonm@thevoicebw.com
