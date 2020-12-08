Entertainment
Mini tennis fest
Francistown Tennis Club will host a mini tennis festival this Saturday.
The event’s organizer, Refilwe Chongwe told GiG there will be an introduction to the sport for both elders and juniors.
“Mini tennis is a great way for beginners to get into the sport. It’s fun, exciting, and an excellent way to keep fit. We have all the equipment, all you have to bring is yourself!”
The event, which runs from 12 pm until late, also includes a Christmas eve dinner party.
A P80 ticket is inclusive of a sumptuous dinner.
