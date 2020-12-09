Business
Mobile phones subscriptions jump by over 18 percent
Fresh information from government data collecting agency, Statistics Botswana (SB) reveals that mobile cellular telephone subscriptions rose by 18.3 percent in 2019.
The subscriptions rose from 3,381,228 recorded in 2018 to 3,999,244 in 2019, an equivalent of 18.3 percent increase.
The significant increase, according to the provided information, resulted from the rise in both prepaid and post-paid mobile cellular telephone subscriptions which went up by 18.1 percent and 25.6 percent respectively.
It is reported that prepaid mobile cellular telephone subscriptions constituted 97.3 percent of total mobile cellular telephone subscriptions in 2019 while post-paid made up only 2.7 percent of the total.
During the same period, Mobi-density, which is described as the number of mobile cellular telephone subscriptions per 100 inhabitants, increased from 146.8 subscriptions per 100 inhabitants in 2018 to 171 subscriptions per 100 inhabitants in 2019.
Meanwhile, internet subscriptions went up by 12.4 percent in 2019 from 1,804,449 in 2018 to 2,027,515 in 2019, with both mobile internet subscriptions and fixed internet subscriptions increased significantly.
Mobile internet subscriptions increased by 12.4 percent from 1,749,059 in 2018 to 1,965,456 in 2019 while fixed internet subscriptions went up by 12 percent in 2019 from 55,390 recorded in 2018 to 62,058.
Internet subscriptions per 100 inhabitants is said to have increased from 77.2 in 2018 to 86.7 in 2019, while mobile internet subscriptions per 100 inhabitants increased from 74.8 subscriptions in 2018 compared to 84 in 2019.
