This Sunday, fun lovers will be treated to an action-packed day at Modipane Leisure Farm and Camping Site.

Activities, including beach volleyball, swimming, and a jumping castle for kids, have been lined up to spice up the day.

Local DJs such as, amongst others, Duece, DVJ, Chronic, Maftown, Phat-Tee, and Almac The Drummer will add a musical touch to proceedings.

The family fun day’s pre-sold tickets are available at P40 otherwise it’s P50 at the gate.

The event kicks-off at 10 am and runs until late.