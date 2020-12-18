Entertainment
Modipane Leisure Farm and Camping Site is where to be
This Sunday, fun lovers will be treated to an action-packed day at Modipane Leisure Farm and Camping Site.
Activities, including beach volleyball, swimming, and a jumping castle for kids, have been lined up to spice up the day.
Local DJs such as, amongst others, Duece, DVJ, Chronic, Maftown, Phat-Tee, and Almac The Drummer will add a musical touch to proceedings.
The family fun day’s pre-sold tickets are available at P40 otherwise it’s P50 at the gate.
The event kicks-off at 10 am and runs until late.
Religions hold Virtual Prayer Meeting For Lasting Harmony
Teenager, 19, loses virginity to stepfather
Boiling cooking oil misses penis by inches
Magistrate slams woman for withdrawing GBV case
Magnitude 3.6 earthquake 6 km from Gaborone
Switch Up Virtual concert scheduled for this Saturday.
Modipane Leisure Farm and Camping Site is where to be
Marriage wrecking scam judgement postponed to next year
Runaway teenage girl raped twice
ATI to be charged with common nuisance
Following daddy to jail
BMD commends the National Task Force team
My top 5 local tunes – Thuso Palai
Songster, Shumba Ratshega returns with Gospel music
Senyomfere speaks up
Boineelo’s hard-hitting drama
Things they say – Vee Mampeezy
Maakgisa sings GBV
“Tlogelang go sotla ka rona”
Ghetto spin fiesta
Quickie with nurse gets prisoner lengthy repercussions
Marriage wrecking scam judgement postponed to next year
Killed in cold blood
Covid-19 funeral traumatises family
ATI to be charged with common nuisance
Senyomfere speaks up
Songster, Shumba Ratshega returns with Gospel music
Things they say – Vee Mampeezy
Following daddy to jail
Boineelo’s hard-hitting drama
Runaway teenage girl raped twice
BMD commends the National Task Force team
My top 5 local tunes – Thuso Palai
No sign of baby Betty
No bail for young mum accused of murder
Granny wont testify against grandson
From the dusty streets of Maun to the top of local football
“Tlogelang go sotla ka rona”
SEZA board tours Pandamatenga Special Economic Zone
Pest control exterminator from being a graphic designer
The Voice Virtual Music Festival 2020
Six armed men hit cash van
Former soldiers demand approximately P900 million
A bitter end
Ghetto Diaries: Wire sculpture artist
Ghetto Diaries: The Herbalist
Government employs economic diplomacy in quest for evasive FDI.
Headman denies hiring a traditional doctor to kill another headman
Legwale’s case postponed
Double murder suspect denied bail
WATCH: If not addressed adequately, the country’s fuel situation looks set to bring the economy to a screeching halt.
WATCH: Celeb Edition
In the war against Covid-19, haulage truckdrivers are the foot soldiers at ground-zero of the pandemic.
Botswana Medical Regulatory Authority (BOMRA) say their current framework does not include herbalists or traditional doctors.
Man arrested after fleeing police at roadblock
WATCH : South Africa deports two fugitives to Botswana.
Court Diary 26.05.20
Necessity is the mother of invention!
MP Majaga granted bail
Okavango Voice
Trending
-
News6 days ago
Quickie with nurse gets prisoner lengthy repercussions
-
News3 days ago
Marriage wrecking scam judgement postponed to next year
-
News6 days ago
Killed in cold blood
-
News6 days ago
Covid-19 funeral traumatises family
-
News4 days ago
ATI to be charged with common nuisance
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Senyomfere speaks up
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Songster, Shumba Ratshega returns with Gospel music
-
Entertainment6 days ago
Things they say – Vee Mampeezy